Showbiz: What’s happening this weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

FRIDAY:

VIC FALLS

Elephant Hills Resort; Victoria Falls Carnival 10th Edition will start Friday and end May 1 with performances from Dj Maphorisa, Kabza De Small, Scorpion King, Boity, Master KG, Nutty O, Gemma Griffith and many more.

HARARE

Long Cheng Plaza; Toxic Fridays presents Nutty O appreciation concert featuring Kae Chaps backed by the Shabach band.

Sdala B and Page will be live at the Wood Pub and Grill from 1800 hrs supported by Wood Family.

KWEKWE:

Solomons Lifestyle Cafe; Good Friday presents the turn up hosted by Dj Nashley the young gun and Dj Palerox at Solomons lifestyle Café.

SATURDAY

HARARE:

Netone building Kopje Plaza; The Last Urban Connecxxion themed ‘We are the Hip Hop Edition’ will be live at the Club Connect with performances from Holy Ten, Takura, Leo Magozz and Kay Flow.

Mbare; Seh Calaz will belaunching an album Bvopfiro pariro at the Netball complex with performances from Enzo Ishal, Kinna, Kadjah, Jah Master and many more.

Apple Café Restaurant; Agga Nyabinde and 2 Nice Band #HATIKUNDIKE will be live from 7pm till late.

Long Cheng Plaza; Mister and Miss Golden Zimbabwe fashion show and peagant launch at the Marina convention.

ZPCS recreation Park; Bigg yard presents Savannaa Musango hangout with Dj Lifestyle and Dj Foster from 12 noon till late at thedam view.

BULAWAYO:

Queens Sports club; 2king Entertainment and Harris Lodge presents Bulawayo Shutdown fifth edition starring Winky D and Jah Prayzah including Fab G, Dj Mzoe, Dj Nopsa and Noereen at the Boundary Bar and Restaurant.

National Art Gallery (NGZ); Six up-and -coming artists from Bulawayo to perform at the popular Friday Late Show and theseinclude Bhekiwe, CLT, Jiggy Flow, Donny Chords, Farai and Celine Sky from 5.30 pm.

KWEKWE:

Solomons Lifestyle Café; Killer T is set to perform at the Ultra-Black Party and will share the stage with other artistes such asMeek Heir, Stallion Gangster, and Leo Magozz amongst others.

SEKE:

Unit F Chirasavana Shops; Boss Gaga and Masicker Studio presents Battle of the Champions After party hosted by Dj Lolo, Dj Kiddy, DJ Zeddy, Dj Truper, Dj Hwala, Jah Fish and Mc Kangaroo supported by Chitown Ndokumba, Trio T media, Be Nice and others with performances from Rherhe D Man, Seh Califa, Balancer, Sklyer Dareal, Ash Teck and many more from 5pm till late.

SUNDAY:

HARARE

Highfields Gazaland Shops; Mabhonzo Sunday presents the Hangover Cure at the Major Island Bar and Butchery with music from Seh Wizzy and T Fresh(itirwa nyasha movement) from 12pm till 10 pm.

Alex Sports Club; The cookout Zw will be starting from 1100 hours for a premium daytime experience.

