SHOWBIZ: What’s happening this weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

FRIDAY

HARARE

Meikles Hotel; An exclusive Welcome Dinner for Connie Ferguson hosted by Zodwa Mkandla from 1800 hours till midnight.

Glenview1 New shops; Werras Entertainment presents Extra-Basso a Welcome from Botswana Show for Alick Macheso and Ochestra Mberikwazvo at Werras Park from 6p.m

MASVINGO:

Club Liqiuds and DTL records &Boss Wellaz entertainment presents Etherton Bennie and Selector Garry B with music by Dj B3TO, The Vibe and Doc.

SATURDAY

HARARE

Avondale: ‘Women in business luncheon’ with Connie Ferguson.

Kwame Nkrumah; Musa Keys will be live hosted by Hatipfeke junk.

Borrowdale Racecourse:Winky D, Alick Macheso and Enzo Ishall at Castle -The Tankard celebrating the premium Horse race from 8am to 10 pm.

Strathaven; Girlfest Zimbabwe featuring Dj Eve, Dj Naida and Dj Fafi gom 12 pm.

GWERU:

Club Excite; New Age Fun presents 100 Flex and Anita Jaxson in My Zone for an EP launch with Dj Crocx, Dj Oxygen, Dj Skimboh, Dj Kidda, Dj Fellaz and Mc Tiff.

SUNDAY

HARARE

Emerald Hill; Zumba with Connie Ferguson and Zorro from 7 to 9 am at the Old Mutual Sports Club.

BULAWAYO

The Boundary; Infinity Sky Entertainment presents Musa Keys supported by Dj No Spa, Ryan Synth, Dj Mzoe, Kead Wikead, Nickimicks and Henry HP from 12 pm till late.