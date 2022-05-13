Showbiz: What’s happening this weekend?

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

FRIDAY

BULAWAYO

Highlanders clubhouse; Friday Ziyawa with Dj Mzoe in preparation for the big match against Dynamos.

Queens sports Club; The Boundary presents Etherton Bennie and Gerry B at the Tuskers Cricket Club with music from Dj B3TO The Vibe and Doc including Dj Mzoe, Kead Wikead, Nickmicks and Henry HP from 12 pm till curfew.

VUMBA

Eden Lodge; 808 Events presents the 808 Escape from the 13th to the 15th of May with mini golf, horse riding, nature walk and waterfalls view, boat paddling and more activities.

CHINHOYI

Chihoyi University great hall; Varsity Unicorns present Miss CUT hosted by Sir Obie with guests 1Njuzu, Prince Albert, Man Tawa, Faith Candy, AC Bima, Dj Tynash from 1600 hours till regulated hours.

SATURDAY

HARARE

Long Cheng Plaza; Xhale Fest will be held at the Adult Park featuring Sdala and Paige with Jah Prayzah as the guest appearance from 1200 hours to 2200 hours.

Strathaven Shops; The biggest two day braai and bike festival from the 14th to the 15th at Londoner Pub House with Dj Tosh, The Don, Dj RDS and Dj Novice Taylor on rotation with the theme #Bring a Bike, Lets Ride from 12 noon till late.

BULAWAYO

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) ceremonial hall; Mr and Mrs NUST show will be held with performance from Elbee, Reezy Terah, Linden and Kugs.

GWERU

First right turn after Jrg Gorddad before CSC( former Cargill); Midlands Burnouts 2.0 will be hosting South Africa Spinners Firoz and Y Sons and local spinners- Raza (C63) , gOOFA (Snap On 04), J Breezy (Gweru) Manyuchi, Sammer and many more including Dj Raza, Fellaz, Masty among others from 11 am.