SHOWBIZ: What’s happening this Weekend?

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of the weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country.

SATURDAY

HARARE: At the Borrowdale Race Course in the capital famous South African DJ’s known as the Major League are performing .

Elsewhere, Toastmasters Zimbabwe, a global non-profit educational organisation, will be hosting a virtual speech, evaluation and table topic contests for its club members.

KWEKWE: Ex-Q, real name is Enock Munhenga, will be performing at the King Solomons Cafè in the Midlands’ city of gold.

BULAWAYO: Nicodemus Mutize also known as ‘Jah Signal’ will be in the City of Kings this Saturday performing at Palace Hotel.

Fringe Theatre Show is taking place at Bulawayo Theatre where musicians, clowns and other theatrical acts will be showcasing their talents in preparation for big stages and to uplift upcoming artists.

SUNDAY:

BULAWAYO: Loziba Festival, an all-female multi-disciplinary Arts Festival set to uplift female artists starts in the city and will carry out through the week with different activities. The theme this year is ‘Gender equality for a ‘Sustainable Tomorrow’