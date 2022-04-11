Shurugwi slits friend’s throat for snatching lover

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A SHURUGWI man is on the run after he slit his friend’s throat to his death at the height of a fight over a girlfriend.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development saying the matter is now under investigation.

Mahoko said police are now hunting the accused, Hardlife Mudzingwa (30) in connection with the murder of Mxotshwa, also aged 30.

They are both from Village 14 Tokwe 3 Valley, Shurugwi.

“Hardlife, the suspect in this case, discovered that they were in love with the same woman aged 24 years. On the 8th of April 2022, around 1950 hours, it is alleged that he visited his girlfriend at her home, and she refused to open the door for him. This did not go down well with the suspect who forcibly gained entry through a broken dining room window and discovered that she was with Blessing Mxotshwa,” Mahoko said.

It is reported that an argument then arose between the two men.

“The suspect produced a knife, stabbed Blessing Mxotshwa once on the neck and fled the scene,” Mahoko said.

A report was made at ZRP Shurugwi and the scene was attended to.

The body of the deceased was conveyed to Shurugwi District Hospital mortuary for postmortem.