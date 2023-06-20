Shurugwi woman doused with petrol, set alight for refusing to sell beer on credit

Spread This News

By William Milasi

A WOMAN from Shurugwi is battling life threatening burns at a local hospital after she was doused with petrol and set alight by an imbiber for refusing to sell him beer on credit.

The nerve wrecking incident occurred last week in Shurugwi.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the tragic incident.

“Police confirm a case of attempted murder where a 64-year-old Shurugwi woman was set ablaze by his former co-tenant who doused her with petrol before lighting matches,” said Mahoko.

Circumstances are that the suspect Evans Matagu (38) went to the victim’s residence where she operates a Shebeen before requesting beer on credit. She turned down the request stating Matagu already owed her some money.

“The suspect got furious and set her on fire. Other shebeen patrons managed to put out the fire, saving her life,” said Mahoko.

The suspect has since been arrested and currently in custody.