Shurugwi woman murdered in cold blood, ex-hubby held as suspect

A Shurugwi woman from Mutamba Village under chief Nhema was found dead in a suspected cold blood murder, allegedly by her ex-husband.

Midlands police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the tragedy, saying the deceased,Lubitsi Mubita’s former husband, Rangarirai Mukoko, has been picked up for questioning.

The corpse of the 31-year-old woman was found lying in a pool of blood by her husband, Lawrence Hungwe.

“Police confirms investigating a case of murder in which a body of a 31 year old female adult was found lying in a pool of blood in her bedroom in the early hours of the morning on 10 January 2022. This occurred at Village Mutamba under Chief Nhema in Shurugwi,” said Mahoko.

According to the police, Mukoko was held as a suspect after he was seen loitering close to the homestead on the fateful day.

It has also been gathered that Mukoko was pushing for a reconciliation with Mubita.

Mahoko said Lubitsa had stab wounds all over the body.

A blood stained chisel, suspected to have been used in the commission of the offence, was recovered from the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing.

“Once again we urge members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when solving their disputes as it normally leads to unnecessary loss of life. Let us respect the sacredness of life and maintain peace,” said Mahoko.