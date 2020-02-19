Shut up! Biti’s says to Mangudya

By Staff Reporter

TOP MDC politician and ex-Finance Minister Tendai Biti has told Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor John Mangudya to consider shutting his mouth than make a fool of himself through presenting a meaningless monetary policy statement.

This comes after the central bank chief on Monday took time to present his statement which, according to observers, was less inspiring considering the country’s myriad problems, a result of government’s muddled up economic policies.

Biti took it to Twitter Tuesday to dismiss Mangudya’s monetary statement, particularly on the inflation figures.