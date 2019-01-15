PROTESTS DAY 2: Govt shuts down internet as towns & cities deserted

By Staff Reporter & Agencies

HARARE and Bulawayo were largely deserted Tuesday as the country-wide protest called by labour unions and anti-government activist entered its second day after a violent start Monday.

“Today it’s day two of the Shutdown. We urge workers and citizens everywhere to stay at home,” tweeted the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) which called the protests.

“Our struggle is genuine and there must be economic reforms for the poor to survive.”

The government was also accused of shutting down the internet with communication on the popular WhatsApp platform impossible from mid-morning and access to social media cites such as Twitter and Facebook restricted.

Mobile phone networks were also partially shut down, with one industry source saying the systems had been jammed and many users complaining of limited access.

The opposition said the internet blockade was aimed at covering up a crackdown against civilians by the security services.

Advocacy gorup, Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights, reported that five people were killed Monday in clashes between demonstrators and security forces who opened fire on some crowds.

Another human rights group said 26 people suffered gunshot wounds and that some were afraid to go to hospitals for fear of arrest.

State security minister Owen Ncube confirmed that lives were lost although he did not reveal the number of the fatalities.

He added that more than 200 people were arrested and blamed the main opposition MDC party and some civil society groups for the violence

Meanwhile police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Bulawayo Tuesday as they chanted for the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid reports of looting across the city.

The demonstrations were sparked by growing public anger over Zimbabwe’s worsening economic crisis erupted.