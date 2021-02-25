Siblings Jailed After Bashing Late Brother’s Wife For Remarrying

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

TWO possessive siblings from Odzi communal lands in Manicaland province have been jailed for two months each after they teamed-up and assaulted their deceased brother’s widow after she decided to marry another man.

The pair Tapiwa and Kudakwashe Rupiyo appeared before Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhingi who, however, gave them an alternative to pay $7 000 fine if they wanted to escape the custodial sentence.

It is the State’s case that on January 16 at around 8 am, the complainant Lizzy Gowero and the accused persons had a misunderstanding over the complainant’s second marriage whilst she continued staying at the accused late brother’s homestead.

Both the accused persons then went on to assault the complainant with logs and open hands all over her body. Gowero sustained injuries due to the assault.

She later reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of the two brothers.