Sights from the anti-corruption awareness launch

By Idah Mhetu

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa, who recently gave the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) arresting powers, on Wednesday warned the anti-graft body against using these for settling political or personal scores.

Mnangagwa was speaking during the launch of the anti-corruption awareness campaign in the capital.

In June this year, the President issued Statutory Instrument 143 of 2019 giving the new Zacc board chaired by High Court Judge Loice Matanda-Moyo arresting powers that he christened “Crocodile teeth” jokingly referring to his political moniker.

Previously, Zacc had limited powers which only provided it with authority to conduct investigations and make recommendations for arrests to the police in terms of the Constitution, a practice which earned the Commission the moniker “toothless bull-dog”.

Below are images captured during the event.

Serious business…President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zacc chairperson Justice Loice-Matanda-Moyo

Are you sure you are clean… Police Commissioner Godwin Matanga seems to be saying to Reserve Bank Governor John Mangudya recently named in an infamous corruption list by Zanu PF youths

EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Timo Alkonnen (right) has turned into President Mnangagwa’s arch-nemesis

Attorney General Prince Machaya will have to make sure the country’s laws are watertight if the anti-corruption fight is to succeed

Public Service Minister Sekai Nzenza’s department has been at the centre of the anti-corruption fight following the arrest of her predecessor Prisca Mupfumira