Sikandar Raza set for Abu Dhabi T10 League

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket team all-rounder Sikandar Raza will have the opportunity to showcase his talent on the global stage as he is set to be the only local player to feature in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League which gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

Raza, who was recently omitted from the national team’s tours of Bangladesh and Singapore due to “disciplinary issues”, will be making a maiden appearance in the T10 League.

The 33-year-old Pakistan-born Zimbabwe international will represent the Northern Warriors, where he will team up with West Indian two-time World T20 winner, Darren Sammy, who is the team’s captain and iconic player.

Some of Raza’s teammates will be big-hitting West Indian Andre Russell, Pakistan left-arm quick Wahab Riaz and Englishman Sam Billings, among others in the Northern Warriors who will be defending their title.

Raza’s last competitive match was a T20 against Ireland in July and the all-rounder was overlooked for the Bangladesh Tri-series that also featured Afghanistan in September, over disciplinary issues raised by former captain Hamilton Masakadza.

However, the upcoming tournament provides him with an ideal platform to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in international cricket, including England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan England captain Eoin Morgan, who were drafted into the six teams taking part in the tournament.

Other marquee players scheduled to participate in the tournament include England star Moeen Ali, Pakistan superstar Shahid Afridi, West Indies star Andre Russel.

Legendary former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower, who recently ended his 12-year involvement in English cricket, will also participate in the 2019 Abu Dhabi T10 League after being appointed coach of the Maratha Arabians team.

This year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 will be the third season of the innovative tournament where matches will have a 10-over-a-side format with a time duration of 90 minutes.

The tournament will be played as a round robin followed by semi-finals and the final. All the matches will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 15 to 24.