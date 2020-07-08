Sikandar Raza signed up for Caribbean Premier League

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team cricket all-rounder Sikandar Raza will have an opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the world’s leading cricketers after being signed up for the 2020 edition of the Caribbean Premier League T20.

The 33-year-old cricketer will be part of the Trinbago Knight Riders captained by West Indies star Kieron Pollard.

Caribbean Premier League T20 will be held behind closed doors between August 18 and September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago after getting the nod from the local government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raza said he was delighted to have an opportunity to feature in the star-studded tournament after the likes of Elton Chigumbura, Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer.

The tournament will feature six teams, defending champions Barbados Trident, Trinbago Knight Rider, St Kitts/Nevis Patriots, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs and St Lucia Zouks.

“It’s humbling to be part of such a great franchise Trinbago Knight Riders and looking forward to playing some cricket again in sha Allah,” Raza said.

Raza’s participation will however depend on getting clearance from Zimbabwe Cricket, who are also hoping to host Afghanistan for a T20 competition in August.

The Pakistan-born allrounder has become one of the most sought after Zimbabwean players when it comes to Twenty20 competitions around the world having already featured in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

With Zimbabwean players struggling to make it into the IPL which pays fortunes, the Pakistan Super League, the Bangladesh Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League have provided them with opportunities to earn big in the game.