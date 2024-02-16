Sikhala acquitted of disorderly conduct; magistrate says State’s case riddled with inconsistencies

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition politician Job Sikhala and his co-accused former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko have been acquitted of disorderly conduct by Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda.

The two were accused of disrupting a Zanu PF rally for then aspiring ward 7 Zengeza West councillor Charamba Mlambo, ahead of the March 2022 by-elections.

Prosecutors alleged that they led a group of CCC supporters to where the rally was being held and started pelting the ruling party’s supporters who had gathered with stones.

The magistrate said the very first witness exonerated the accused.

“There was uncertainty in evidence by the State witnesses,” said the magistrate.

The third witness also exonerated Maiko from the allegations saying it was a case of mistaken identity.

“Fourth witness described the accused as victims of disorderly conduct.

“He averred that neither accused1 nor accused 2 gave instructions to CCC supporters to attack Zanu PF supporters.

“It is the court’s finding that the state’s case is riddled with inconsistencies.

“Accordingly both accused persons are found not guilty.”