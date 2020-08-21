Sikhala arrested over July 31 protest

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FIREBRAND MDC top politician and legislator Job Sikhala has been arrested after evading the police for nearly a month.

The opposition politician is among a handful opposition activists who were being sought by police for organising and encouraging the July 31 anti-government protests.

Sikhala continuously posted video images of himself ‘in hiding’ in the bush whose location he did not disclose.

In messages that accompanied the videos, the Harare lawyer adamantly declared he was on a mission to free Zimbabweans from the clutches of an oppressive Zanu PF rule.

Reports say the MDC founding legislator is now in police custody at Harare Central police station.