“Sikhala case exposes Zanu PF, police and judiciary as new black colonialists”, says expatriate lawyers barred from practicing in Zim

By Darlington Gatsi

ARMSTERDAM and Partners LLP, the foreign law firm roped in by jailed opposition legislator, Job Sikhala, has slammed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, the police and judiciary labelling them “black neo-colonialists”.

The expatriate lawyers were barred from practicing in the country.

Represented by Robert Amsterdam, the firm was enlisted to defend Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national chairman, Sikhala, in his bid to secure bail after languishing in remand prison since June

He is facing charges of inciting public violence following the murder of opposition supporter Moreblessing Ali in Nytsime area of Chitungwiza.

In a statement released Tuesday, Amsterdam fired salvos at Zanu PF, police and court officials, alleging they were conflicted.

He said lawfully representing Sikhala was not tantamount to meddling with the country’s laws.

“Our firm’s retention had nothing to do with the quality of local counsel, but everything to do with violence and criminality of Zanu PF and those members of the police, prosecutors and judiciary that no longer own allegiance to the rule of law,” charged Amsterdam.

“It is not that we seek to replace the local lawyers, but rather machinery of justice that is irretrievably broken by the Zanu PF and their government that has been hallowed by all its actions to date.”

Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole were yesterday denied bail by the High Court in their latest attempt for freedom.

Amsterdam labelled government as ‘black colonisers’.

“They are new colonialists in Zimbabwe who are black and African. They have made their people subject without rights, whom they govern without any responsibility for their welfare.

“The soil of Zimbabwe is covered with the blood of heroes who have stood up to condemn the actions of these black colonisers,” he said.

CCC has repeatedly said Sikhala and Sithole’s lengthy detention was politically motivated.