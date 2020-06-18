Sikhala Confronts Kazembe Over Coup Plot Claims

Spread This News











By Anna Chibamu

OUTSPOKEN MDC Alliance vice chair, Job Sikhala on Wednesday confronted Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe demanding answers on why the Zanu PF top official made allegations linking him to a plot to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Last week, Kazembe said Sikhala and former Zanu PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere were making unsubstantiated claims of an imminent coup in Zimbabwe.

However, during a question and answer session in parliament, MDC Alliance MP who is also a co-vice president in the opposition party, Lynnette Karenyi-Kore demanded to know why the government had not arrested any of the people mentioned by the minister in plotting the coup.

But before Kazembe could respond, Sikhala grabbed the opportunity and told Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda that the utterances made by the Home Affairs Minister had caused unnecessary alarm and despondency in Zimbabwe.

“Parliament has the right in terms of the Constitution to uphold the Executive on how it should discharge its duties,” said Sikhala.

“The minister’s statement caused alarm and despondency. He mentioned names including mine. The insinuations made by Kazembe have devastating consequences. I feel that my security is at risk. For someone to be a ‘coup plotter’ is a serious allegation. What l want from the minister is his evidence on these allegations. I demand the protection of this Parliament.”

Kazembe later stood up and sought guidance on how to handle the matter from Mudenda.

“I stand guided by your office. Whether l should speak on the issue of national security?” said Kazembe as MDC Alliance MPs shouted; “apologise to Sikhala, apologise now!”

Kazembe later told parliament the issue was sensitive and could compromise national security.

“These issues are of a sensitive nature. They cannot be disclosed because they compromise the security of this country.”