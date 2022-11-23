Sikhala denied bail again, magistrate labels him an incorrigible, unrepentant criminal

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

JAILED opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala has been denied bail again by Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti who ruled that he is an incorrigible and unrepentant criminal.

This is despite the fact that Sikhala has no conviction in over 60 arrests.

Sikhala had applied for bail on changed circumstances after his alleged accomplice, Godfrey Sithole was granted ZW$50 000 bail having spent 150 days in custody.

The lawmaker is accused of inciting public violence to avenge the death of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by a Zanu PF member. He has spent 162 days at Chikurubi Maximum Prison.

14 other activists who were arrested for allegedly reacting to Sikhala’s incitement were granted bail last week.

In denying him bail, the magistrate ruled Sikhala deserved jail because he was unrepentant having been arrested over the same offence 67 times before.

“The accused was out on bail on a similar offence unlike his co-accused. A judicial officer cannot sit and determine an issue that has been dealt with by another.

She said she was bound by the decision of a superior court, the High Court which has already dismissed all his appeals.

“His arrest for more than 63 times on similar charges is proof enough that there is a propensity to commit similar offences.

“The changed circumstances that his co-accused was released on bail will not apply as the number of times he has been arrested is proof that he is an incorrigible and unrepentant criminal.

“The granting of bail will jeopardise the criminal justice system therefore the application for bail on changed circumstances is therefore dismissed.”