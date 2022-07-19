Sikhala distances himself from the video

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala has complained that he feels unsafe after he was taken from Chikurubi Maximum Prison without knowledge of his lawyers on the day he was hit with fresh charges.

Sikhala is answering to a charge of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly posted a video demanding justice for the slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

Prosecutors allege the video was aimed for disturbing investigating officers in Ali’s murder case.

The lawmaker also denied producing or publishing a video being relied upon by the State.

His lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa argued that it was a violation of Sikhala’s rights to take him away from the prison without informing his legal team or his family.

“In terms of the law, the accused is entitled to legal representation and the constant removal from Chikurubi Maximum prison without the knowledge of his legal team is a violation of the accused’s rights,” said Mtetwa.

Mtetwa further told the court that Sikhala’s family incurred unnecessary extra expenses as they arrived at the prison to give him food only to find out that he was taken by the police Law and Order officers.

She also told the court that the police should respect the rights of the people by stopping the hide and seek game they are playing.

“The current situation by the police of playing the game of hide and seek should be stopped and also addressed by the court,” she added.

Sikhala also challenged his placement on remand arguing that the police should first submit the alleged video before the court since all allegations are based on it.

“We will require to have those full videos before he is placed on remand,” said Mtetwa.

Mtetwa argued that there is nothing before the court that links Sikhala to the creation and uploading of the video on a local online publication.

“There is nothing before the court that links the accused to the recording and posting of that video therefore we are able to categorically say that there is no such video uploaded on the website and the one on YouTube was uploaded while he was in police custody,” argued Mtetwa.

The State represented by Tafara Chirambira however argued that reasonable suspicion is enough to place an accused on remand and other factors will follow at the later stages.

“Regarding the issue of the video, at this stage we do not deal with any matter of evidence ,” said Chirambira.

Sikhala is currently locked up in jail after he was denied bail by both the magistrates and High court in a case he is accused of inciting public violence.