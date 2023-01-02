Sikhala feels betrayed by those close to him, calls them hypocrites trying to kill him

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

JAILED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala has described some of the people close to him as hypocrites, accusing them of trying to bring him poisoned food with a friendly smile.

Sikhala said this in an emotional New Year’s message sent to Zimbabweans from Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he has been locked up for over half a year now.

His remarks come at a time there are mixed feelings with regard to his continued detention, with some critics claiming CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa was letting him down.

Sikhala said the experience has enabled him to know his enemies and real friends.

“The University of Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison has revealed to me treacherous hypocrites, sell outs, colluders with my persecution, opportunists trying to capitalise on the predicament of the moment for cheap political and financial gain from my tormentors.

“Some wished me dead. I am sick. Please, they must then pray for my death.

“Some plotted schemes to destroy me by spreading false intelligence given to them by their handlers and are dabbling in rumor mongering and get into deals to the extent of carrying poisoned food to deliver it with a friendly smile. I am aware of all their shenanigans,” Sikhala said.

The CCC Member of Parliament did not mention or thank the party, even its leader Nelson Chamisa in his emotional letter.

He thanked the masses and people of Zimbabwe mentioning that he had some fallacies about people close to him.

“With respect, prison teaches one to distinguish real and true friends on the one hand and hypocrites on the other.

“It opened me and exorcised from me some fallacies and falsehoods I had about some people around me.

“It made me discover that my sincere, genuine and eternal friends are the masses and peoples of Zimbabwe, cutting across all classes and professions, domestically and in the diaspora.

“The passion of their roars and bellows I hear on a daily basis is amazing and extraordinary. A million kisses of love my dearest friends. Your sharing of pain with me is historic,” Sikhala said.

He was arrested together with a dozen other activists for allegedly inciting violence to avenge the death of slain party member Moreblessong Ali.

The other activists have since been freed.