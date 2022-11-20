Sikhala in high spirits despite continued detention 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

JOB Sikhala, the jailed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker on Friday clocked 160 days behind bars, but was in high spirits.

He looked happy despite being the only one still in jail out of 15 party activists who were arrested together with him in June this year.

His jovial mood was a delight to his sympathisers who thronged Harare Magistrates Court in anticipation the lawmaker was going to be granted bail.

Sikhala’s alleged accomplice, Godfrey was granted ZW$50 000 bail two weeks ago after he filed a separate bail application.

14 other party activists who were arrested for committing violence by destroying houses belonging to Zanu PF leaders in Nyatsime area were also freed by the High court earlier this week.

On Friday, the court gallery was overflowing with party activists, students activists, individuals from his constituency and family.

Film maker, and government critic, Hopewell Chin’ono was the most prominent figure among those who attended court in solidarity.

Others could not fit in the court room and waited outside despite dragging proceedings.

Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence and obstructing the course of justice.

The charges arose following the death of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali who was allegedly murdered in cold blood by Zanu PF activists in June this year.

Sikhala was arrested after the memorial service for Ali at her homestead in Nyatsime area.

The police said Sikhala allegedly published a video in which he called for justice for the slain activist, thereby inciting violence.

On Friday, Sikhala showed up at Harare Magistrates Court clad in an Arsenal jersey and grey sweatpants.

The moment he stepped into the courtroom business came to a standstill as his sympathisers cheered him shouting “Wiwa” as Chin’ono hugged and accompanied him to the dock.

Sikhala’s sympathisers stampeded for a hand shake with him as he willingly tried to accommodate each of them as prison wardens directed him to the dock.

About 50 anti-riot officers stood on guard outside the courtroom while some were outside the court premises.

Proceedings were delayed with prosecutors indicating that the case was supposed to be heard in another court.

There was also no electricity at the magistrates court disrupting court proceedings not only for Sikhala.

This gave Sikhala the opportunity to chit chat with his sympathisers and family.

The member of parliament was being represented by Advocate Thabani Mpofu who was taking instructions from Jeremiah Bamu and David Coltart.

The lawyers have already filed a written bail application on changed circumstances.

However, the presiding magistrate, Tafadzwa Miti postponed the case to Monday, noting that it should be electronically recorded.

The firebrand opposition activist has been in and out of jail over the past decade but has no single conviction.

He was arrested over 70 times before.

Sikhala was representing Ali’s family to investigate her abduction and murder.

The whereabouts of Ali’s decapitated body remains unknown and her family has vowed she will not be buried until Sikhala is released.