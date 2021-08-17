Sikhala Lays Into ‘Village Idiot’ Muguti

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

OUTSPOKEN MDC Alliance deputy chairperson Job Sikhala has blasted Harare Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Tafadzwa Muguti over his reign of terror on Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), labeling him “a village idiot.”

Sikhala was speaking on New Zim TV’s premier show, The Agenda to be aired this Tuesday at 2 pm on NewZimbabwe.com platforms.

Muguti recently issued a directive banning all “non-compliant” NGOs that failed to furnish his office with their 2021 work plans and other critical information including workshops and training.

However, Sikhala ripped into Muguti saying the controversial government official did not even know he is in office illegally.

“The truth of the matter is that Muguti is an idiot. He has no idea of the law. He does not even know that his position does not exist in any statute as per the Constitution,” said Sikhala.

“His is a political appointment. He has no right whatsoever to ban the operations of NGOs or give directives. His position is not provided for in the Urban Councils Act.

“From whose authority does he draw? But idiots as you know do what they think they and not based on logic or legal empowerment but on their idiocy.

“He is just a common village idiot who the people must ignore and whenever they see him must tell him off. Every appointment (by the country president) that concerns the interference within the operations of institutions governed in terms of the law must have a legal basis.

“A political appointment cannot interfere on issues that are governed and operated via statutes. The Urban Councils Act does not have provisions of the PDC. Neither does our Constitution.”

Muguti’s blanket ban also affected the operations of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s Angel of Hope Foundation. She has also ignored Muguti’s directives.

The PDC, appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year, has also been on the onslaught, ordering demolitions across capital Harare, Chitungwiza, Ruwa, and Epworth. The demolitions have been widely condemned and described as an affront to the poor.

Sikhala said both of Muguti’s decisions banning NGOs and demolishing homes and informal businesses had negatively affected the welfare of people in his constituency in Zengeza West.