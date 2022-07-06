Sikhala, Sithole denied access to lawyers, doctor in prison; file complaint

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole have filed complaints against the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) for denying them access to their lawyers and doctor respectively.

Through their lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, the duo Wednesday told the court that one of their legal practitioners was denied access to them last week Saturday and Sunday.

“The legal practitioner attended to the accused at the Chikurubi Maximum prison for the purpose of assessing them on the 2nd and 3rd of July and she was denied access”

“The reason that was given to her was that ZPCS had only recorded Harrison Nkomo as the sole legal practitioner of the duo yet on our initial appearance we indicated that the duo is represented by several legal practitioners,” said Bamu.

“The second complaint is that on Saturday, Sithole was taken seriously ill at the Chikurubi Maximum prison, he requested to see his medical practitioner Dr Nyasha, who was denied access to him.”

The duo also requested the State to provide video footage and details of the vehicles which were allegedly used to ferry supporters on the day of the said crime before the next remand date.

The State, submitted that the matter be postponed to August 2 which was opposed by the defence.

The court ruled that the State should file their response through written submissions by Thursday morning so that the court will give a ruling that same day in the afternoon.

The two legislators are being accused of inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area, of rural Seke, to avenge the killing of CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

The two have been in custody since June 14 and were denied bail by deputy chief magistrate, Gibson Mandaza, who ruled they were likely to cause public violence.

The magistrate also ruled Sikhala was likely to reoffend since it was not his first time committing a similar offence.