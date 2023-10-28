Sikhala, Sithole to put defence in public violence case, court dismisses application for discharge

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Job Sikhala and serving lawmaker, Godfrey Sithole will now proceed to defence hearing in a case they are accused of inciting public violence to avenge the death of slain activist, Moreblessing Ali after court ruled they have a case to answer.

The presiding magistrate, Tafadzwa Miti said she is convinced the State managed to prove its case before setting November 20 as the day defence hearing will commence.

“The court has made the finding that the State managed to establish a prima facie case against the accused.

“It was also revealed during trial that the two accused were seen by two people driving towards Nyatsime. Hence there is a need for the accused to explain the utterances they made in the video.

“The court is convinced that the State managed to establish a prima facie case. The court is dismissing the application made by the accused for discharge. The accused are put to their defense,” she ruled.

The two were arrested in June last year after violence rocked Ali’s funeral wake and memorial service.

Prosecutors allege Sikhala posted videos encouraging public violence following the recovery of Ali’s dismembered and decomposing body.

Sithole is accused of acting in connivance with Sikhala by organising transport that ferried mourners to Ali’s homestead in Nyatsime.

Sithole is however out on bail as Sikhala has been locked up for 500 days.