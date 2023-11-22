New Zimbabwe.com

Sikhala to challenge Mnangagwa from prison, appoints trade unionist Masaraure national solidarity organiser

22nd November 2023 ,
By Staff Reporter

Obert Masaraure

Sikhala expressed gratitude to Masaraure and Zimbabweans at large saying: “He, together with the masses, of our people adopted me from the dumpsite. Together with the masses of our people, they gave me the greatest gift of love-together with many others, he was humiliated and suffered in my name.

“He, like many, is the unsung hero of solidarity. He is now mandated to take the solidarity gospel to all the 10 provinces of our nation, to each and every village, street, township, growth point, town and city.”

The incarcerated opposition figure called on Zimbabweans to refrain from “dabbling in dubious politics”.

“To all those who have been blackmailed, scorned, humiliated, fought and dissuaded from exercising your free will solidarity to me, this is the time to organise yourselves without fear.

“You are not on the wrong side of history. Do not join the road of those on the wrong side of history. Do not dabble in dubious politics.”

Responding to the appointment, Masaraure said the task was daunting but expressed optimism over the number of people who have already volunteered.

“The task is bigger than my small shoulders but I am confident that if all progressive citizens pull together we can secure the release of our Zimbabwean Mandela,” said Masaraure on X.

“We have made inroads in the first 24 hours of appointment. We are impressed with the number of volunteers who have joined the fight.”

