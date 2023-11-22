Sikhala to challenge Mnangagwa from prison, appoints trade unionist Masaraure national solidarity organiser

JAILED former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala has set up a nationwide movement to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s governance that has seen a surge in the repression of civil liberties, civic spaces and arrest of opposition members.

In a letter written behind the walls of Chikurubi, Sikhala who has been in pretrial detention for almost two years appointed veteran trade union leader Obert Masaraure national organiser of his mobilisation campaign.

Mnangagwa’s ascension to power has since been dominated by arbitrary arrest, and heavy clampdown on opposition movements and civil society organisations.

“My dearest Zimbabweans, I Job Sikhala, a political prisoner incarcerated in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison by the regime in Zimbabwe, do hereby announce the mandate granted to the following persons to organise, mobilise and set up regional, township and street, ‘Job Sikhala Solidarity Chapters’ throughout the state of Zimbabwe,” read the letter.

“Obert Masaraure- National Solidarity Organiser. Veteran Trade Union Leader. President of the Amalgamated Rural Teacher’s Union of Zimbabwe. His mandate will be to carry out the aforesaid roles. Since the day of my arrest on the 14th of June 2022, I did not become a political orphan as anticipated.”