Sikhala trial postponed as legislator plans on fresh bail bid

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE trial of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) vice chairperson Job Sikhala and legislator Godfrey Sithole was Tuesday postponed at the duo’s request.

The MPs, who have spent some 150 days in detention, appeared before Harare magistrate Tafadzwa Miti who postponed their trial to November 24.

Sithole was granted bail last week while Sikhala remains in prison.

The two MPs are facing charges of inciting violence over the clashes which followed he funeral wake of slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sithole’s lawyer sought trial postponement, citing that he had received video evidence which is the basis of the charges on the same day.

He said he needed time to review the material and prepare his client’s defence.

For his part, Jeremiah Bamu who is representing Sikhala, said he had instructions from his client to make a bail application on changed circumstances.

“We have also indicated to other counsels that we intend to file an exception of charges,” said Bamu.

“In the interim we have instructions to make an application for bail under changed circumstances. We are going to seek the services of Thabani Mpofu to argue for bail.”

Mpofu successfully secured bail for Nyastime CCC activist who were arrested on the same charges as the legislators.