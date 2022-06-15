Sikhala’s vehicle impounded 

Spread This News

By Mary Taruvinga, Senior Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have reportedly impounded Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator, Job Sikhala’s vehicle for reasons not yet known.

Information gathered by this publication is that his wife has been ordered to remove all important belongings from the car, which is currently at Harare Central Police Station.

CCC party spokesperson, Fadzai Mahere, confirmed the matter.

“The police have impounded the vehicle of Job Sikhala.

“His wife no longer has a vehicle to use.

“The reason for this is yet to be made clear. This persecution must stop,” she said.

However, some reports claim that the vehicle was impounded because it has no number plates.

It has also been reported that the police have denied his family and lawyers access to the lawmaker.

“We are advised that the wife and relatives of Job Sikhala have been denied access to Central Police Station, where Sikhala is being held,” said Mahere.

Sikhala’s wife had visited her husband, who was arrested last night in connection with public violence which occurred in Nyatsime area Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was “in a very important meeting.”