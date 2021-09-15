Silaigwana Appointed Substantive ZEC Chief Elections Officer

Spread This News











By James Muonwa

THE Zimbabwe Elections Commission (ZEC) has announced the appointment of Utoile Silaigwana as the substantive Chief Elections Officer (CEO) of the organisation.

Until his confirmation as substantive head of the elections supervisory body, Silaigwana had acted in that capacity since March 2018.

ZEC chairperson, Priscilla Chigumba issued the announcement on Silaigwana’s promotion.

“ZEC is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Utoile Silaigwana the substantive Chief Elections Officer with effect from 1 July 2019,” said Chigumba.

According to the country’s labour laws, this effectively means Silaigwana is owed huge amounts of money by the quasi-governmental entity backdated two years ago.

The retired army officer has a long history of running contested elections in the country since the era of strongman Robert Mugabe.

Further said Chigumba, “Mr Silaigwana has 17 years experience in elections management having served in the Electoral Supervisory Commission (ESC) between 2002 and 2005 as a provincial coordinator.

“He rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Chief Elections Officer in charge of civic and voter education between 2003 and 2004.”

At the inception of ZEC in 2005, Silaigwana was seconded from the army to serve as Director Voter Education and Public Relations.

He was subsequently appointed to the senior position of Deputy Chief Elections Officer in charge of operations in 2007.

Silaigwana, a holder of a Master’s degree in Electoral Policy and Administration obtained in Italy, superintended over the controversial 2018 harmonised plebiscite.