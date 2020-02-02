Silobela Community Holds Commemorations For 10 Gukurahundi Victims

By Bulawayo Correspondent

A LOCAL pressure group, Ibhetshu LikaZulu last week held commemorations in honour of 10 men who were abducted by people in army uniform during the early 1980s Gukurahundi atrocities and never seen again.

Silobela is in the Midlands province.

Commenting on the commemorations, the pressure group’s coordinator, Mbuso Fuzwayo said it was important for the government to bring closure to the Gukurahundi issue as further delays would continue to haunt affected communities.

“Last week, we remembered people who were abducted on January 31 1985 in Silobela and were never seen again,” Fuzwayo said.

“Among those that remain unaccounted for include; Kefasi Mike Ndebele, Enock Tshuma, Simon Siginya Bhuzo Dube, Dennis Mabhikwa, Mbulani Mnkandla, Larmbart Ncube, Milton Ndlangamandla, Velile Hlongwane, Patrick Mthethwa and Clement Baleni,” he said.

“We are concerned that the failure to find answers of the dark cloud of the past will give rise to unrest in the future.

“It is out of national loyalty and love for peace and development that we urge the government as a chief perpetrator of the Zimbabwe genocide, to fully follow the Constitution by granting the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) resources to carry out its mandate as a matter of urgency and help (Gukurahundi) survivors and the nation to find peace by assisting in the truth telling of what really happened to the abducted people and their whereabouts,” said Fuzwayo.

“It is very sad that time is moving while the life span of the (NPRC) will come to an end while the government remains evasive.

“We are of the opinion that this evasiveness reveals the lack of commitment to finding a lasting solution to this delicate matter.”

Meanwhile, the NPRC chairperson Retired Justice Selo Nare said his commission will from this week outline its work plan on addressing the Gukurahundi issue including exhumation and reburial of victims of the post-independence disturbances in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

An estimated 20 000 civilians are said to have been killed by the military during the dark period.