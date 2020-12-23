Silobela Villagers Marooned As Rivers Flood

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

MOST villagers in Silobela, Midlands province have been cut off from essential services after rivers flooded making it impossible for them to access service centres such as Silobela hospital, schools and police stations, local legislator has confirmed.

Silobela MP Mthokozisi Mpofu said the flooding in Silobela was a challenge for the local communities.

“All rivers are flooded here in Silobela. It’s a big challenge to get to Loreto hospital, the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) Silobela and also to Kwekwe town,” he said.

Kwekwe is the nearest city from Silobela where villagers travel to access essential services and goods.

“Rivers along the Kwekwe Road and the road along Gweru before Silobela hospital are all flooded and villagers cannot pass through,” he said adding: “People going to the hospital, school and the police station are having a challenge because of the flooded rivers.”

Mpofu there was a real possibility for loss of life as people can no longer access critical medical services and drugs such as anti-retroviral drugs (ARVs), and other health services.

“There is a high probability of loss of life to those trying to seek medical attention due to inaccessibility of the health centres due to flooded bridges. It’s so bad especially for people who want to go to Silobela hospital, Kwekwe or Gweru or Wozoli,” he said.

Gweru is the provincial capital of Midlands province.

“A bridge leading to Silobela district hospital is completely covered by water. The bridge was constructed long back before the stream developed to the current extent. The volume of water has increased significantly and coupled by the backflow caused by the nearby Gweru River, the bridge now needs to be upgraded to suit the current volume of water,” the lawmaker said.

The heavy rain, which has been pounding the Midlands province and the entire country and has left a trail of destruction in Silobela, and other parts of the country.