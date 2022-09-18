Simba Bhora bask in PSL promotion glory

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

SIMBA Bhora have set their sights on strengthening their squad after securing promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) by winning the ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League title Saturday.

The Shamva-based team sealed their Premiership status in style with a comfortable 3-0 win against army side, Commando Bullets at Wadzanai Stadium.

The league’s top scorer Tinashe Balakasi, who has been leading the Shamva team from the front, was on target on the stroke of halftime to take his season tally to an incredible 28 goals this season.

The duo of Simba Marwamwidze and Dean Chunga were also on target in the second half to complete a comfortable victory for Simba Bhora.

Simba Bhora head coach Arthur Tutani, who has previously earned promotion to the PSL with Sporting Lions and Mwana Africa said he will be looking to make some additions to his already formidable squad which includes former Soccer Star of the Year finalist Hardlife Zvirekwi and Ronald Chitiyo.

“We need to strengthen the squad so that we match the quality of teams in the PSL. It was a difficult season indeed, but we remained focussed with our eyes on the prize,” said Tutani.

“We were behind Herentals U20 at some point but we chased them knowing that the season is a marathon.

“That is what we did, as well as encouraging our boys to remain focused even during the times we were behind. I wanna give them credit for their resilience,” added Tutani.

Ahead of this weekend’s round of matches, Simba Bhora enjoyed a four-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of second-placed Herentals Under-20 with just two games before the Northern Region Division One Soccer League season comes to an end

Saturday’s win means Simba Bhora now enjoy an unassailable seven-point lead ahead of Herentals Under-20 who will be in action today against Come Again at Rimuka Stadium in Kadoma.

The highly ambitious Simba Bhora side who have high hopes of making a big impact on the domestic football scene are the third team after Gweru-based Sheasham from the Central Region Soccer League and Eastern Region Division One champions Green Fuel to gain promotion into the PSL so far this season.

Hwange are primed to win the Southern Region Division One League.