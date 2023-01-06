Simba Rwambiwa: Meet the BBC Apprentice candidate determined to win £250k investment

BIRMINGHAM: Simba Rwambiwa, 27, is one of 18 candidates taking part in the 17th series of the show, with the first episode airing tonight.

Simba and 17 other candidates will be battling it out for the £250,000 investment into their business from Lord Sugar, and Simba is hoping to achieve that dream after being a fan of the show since he was a child.

Speaking to the Express and Star, he said: “I have always wanted to apply for the Apprentice, as I have been a massive fan since I was a child.

“I believe in my business and I want to help people. I want to win the investment to give my business the platform to help as many people as possible.”

Simba was born in Zimbabwe but now lives in Birmingham, and he launched a company called Palm Love Care, a domiciliary care company within Birmingham and the West Midlands region.

He said the reason behind going into this field was due to a personal experience of the care industry after a family member required care in their life, and after receiving a great experience, it sparked a passion in him to want to work in the industry.

Simba added: “All I care about is my business. We are CQC regulated, and we are a proper business that puts people’s care at the forefront in everything that we do, and that comes from a family member requiring care and seeing them receive a positive impact from their care, I wanted that to be the experience for everyone else too, and that is what I’m hoping to achieve.”

On his BBC Apprentice profile, Simba describes himself as, more than ready to challenge the status quo of the business world and is a perfectionist.

He adds: “My USP is myself. If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you.

“My biggest weakness is that I’m a perfectionist, I always want to get things right.