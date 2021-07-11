Singer Says She Did Not Receive ‘A Cent’ For Jerusalema Song, Master KG Refutes

Nomcebo finally broke her silence on the matter on social media on Sunday morning. This after Sunday World reported that Nomcebo had allegedly been sidelined by her record label, Open Mic Productions, two weeks ago.

The songstress revealed that the global success of the viral hit song had not translated into money for her and alleged that she was instead being ridiculed and that her contributions were being “minimised” by the record label.

“Thank you to all the fans of #jerusalema you have made my dreams a reality, with attaining a global hit song. My voice and lyrics have transcended globally, but I still await what is due to me. I have not been paid a cent by the label for #jerusalema despite the song’s global success. I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalise my contribution,” Nomcebo said.

The singer said the continued love and support from fans of #jerusalema had been her strength and anchor during this difficult time, however she was ready to fight and the matter was now with her legal representatives.

“I, as a female artist, can’t stay silent on this any more, the matter is now with my lawyers,” read her statement.

Nomcebo’s statement landed both her, Master KG, and their song Jerusalema on the Twitter trends on Sunday.