Sipho Ncube’s Murder Suspect Battling For Life In Suicide Bid

By Ndatenda Njanike

A SUSPECT accused of killing a cellphone dealer, Sipho Ncube early this year in cold blood is battling for his life in hospital after he slit his throat in a suicide bid.

Elvis Dongo Saungwema is reportedly battling for his life at a local hospital, his lawyer Simbarashe Zuze said when his co-murder suspects appeared in court for their routine remand before a Harare magistrate.

Saungweme is jointly charged with Masvingo High Court resident judge, Justice Garainesu Mawadze’s son Munyaradzi Mawadze, and Dylon Balani.

It is the state’s case the trio allegedly stabbed Ncube with a knife before slitting open his throat, killing him instantly. The incident happened in March this year.

According to the state, the suspects purportedly lured the now deceased to their car on pretext of conducting a cellphone deal.

The three drove away and killed Ncube before dumping his body in Ruwa.

“The now deceased agreed to accompany the trio to Waterfalls and the accused diverted the route and drove along Chiremba Road passing Epworth going towards Ruwa,” the court papers read.

Whilst along Chiremba Road, they reached a secluded place where they robbed Ncube his cellphones and an unknown amount of cash.

Ncube’s relatives became suspicious when he failed to return home and filed a police report on the same date.

The court heard that in order to cover up for the murder, Mawadze sent a text message using Ncube’s cellphone alleging he had been kidnapped.

Mawadze is being represented by his lawyer, Paida Saurombe.