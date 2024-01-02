Sir Wicknell Chivayo’s R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

Spread This News

Zimbabwean business tycoon Sir Wicknell Chivayo has been topping trends after his 2023 Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus was spotted in the streets of Harare.

Unlike other exotic cars he shipped from Europe, the Mercedes-Benz has been spotted in the streets earlier than expected.

The German beast was spotted in Harare, and the business tycoon even took to social media to share photos of the car in Zimbabwe. Of interest, he shared some duty receipts, seemingly rubbishing claims that he doesn’t pay duty for his exotic cars.

On social media, Sir Wicknell Chivayo shared photos of his parked car with the other vehicles he bought earlier this year. No doubt, he has since been dubbed one of the wealthiest business moguls in Zimbabwe, and his spending spree has since attracted global attention.

No doubt he lives lavishly and is unapologetic about it. Many were more than convinced he deserved a reality show to capture his life of glitz and glamour. Earlier this year, he splurged over R60 million on exotic cars shipped from Europe.

Some of the cars were even used during Floyd Mayweather’s Motherland Tour. The retired American boxer even took photos of the fleet and shared them on his social media. The cars include:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan – R16 million

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600 – R7 million

Rolls-Royce Ghost – R13 million

Rolls-Royce Phantom – (Disclosed)

Ranger Rover

Mercedes-Benz

PRIVATE JET PURCHASE

A few months ago, he bought a Challenger 300 private jet. The 12-seater plane boasts modern features that include customised cabins.

Confirmed reports have it that Wicknell Chivayo splurged at least R700 million on the 12-seater private jet. The least-priced Challenger 300 is listed at around R600 million.