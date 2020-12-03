Six Journalists Arrested Covering Chitungwiza Council Meeting

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

SIX journalists have been arrested by the police in Chitungwiza while covering a Chitungwiza full council meeting this Thursday.

The journalists were detained at St Mary’s Police Station before they were transferred to the commercial crime unit in Harare.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) dispatched human rights lawyer, Chris Mhike to represent the arrested scribes. He said no charges had been brought against the journalists.

“I can confirm the arrests. I went to assist the journalists on behalf of MISA to make sure they are okay,” he said.

“I can confirm that three journalists and three student journalists were also taken along by the police. They were arrested during a Chitungwiza full council meeting.”

The arrested journalists include; Philemon Jambaya, Albert Masaka, and Audrey Galawi. The three students are reportedly attached to Chitungwiza Municipality’s public relations and communications department.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights is also assisting the arrested journalists.