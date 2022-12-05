Six perish in Kwekwe – Gokwe road accident 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SIX people died while nine others were injured after a truck rammed into a kombi along the Gokwe-Kwekwe road on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said five people died on the spot while one died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital where nine seriously injured passengers are receiving treatment.

He did not reveal the names of the victims.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 60km peg along Kwekwe-Gokwe Road on 03 December 2022 at around 1300 hours, where six people died while nine others were injured after a motorist who was driving a Scania Rigid truck towards Kwekwe with one passenger on board rammed into a Nissan Caravan vehicle travelling in the same direction with 14 passengers on board,” said Nyathi

“Five passengers from the Nissan Caravan vehicle died on the spot, while another died on admission at Kwekwe General Hospital. Names of the victims will be released in due course.”