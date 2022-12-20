Six perish in road accident along Harare-Bulawayo road

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

SIX people died while seven others were seriously injured in a road accident which occurred at the 111km peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on Monday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

He said four people died on the spot while two lost their lives while being ferried to the hospital.

“A Honda Fit Vehicle with eight passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Toyota KZ Double cab vehicle which had three passengers on board.

“Four people died on the spot while two others died on the way to the hospital.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu District Hospital Mortuary for post mortem, while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” he said.

Nyathi said more details will be released in due course.

The police spokesman warned motorists to drive with caution.

There has been a spike in fatal road accidents since the start of this festive season.

Over the weekend alone, 14 people lost their lives in various road accidents recorded countrywide.

Meanwhile the police has deployed a heavy force on the roads across the country to ensure safety as the number of fatal road accidents soar.