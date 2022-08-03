Six perish in road traffic accident

Spread This News

By staff Reporter

SIX people died on spot after their Range Rover was involved in a head-on collision with an Iveco Rigid truck at the 261km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge road on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

The victims have been identified as Tawanda Jimu (25), driver of the Range Rover, Tinashe and Baiton Jimu aged 33 and 63 respectively, Dennis Muzondo (46),Webster Muchenje, and Fadzai Nyawaranda (20).

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 261km peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road on August 2 2022 at about 0440 hours in which six people were on the spot while one person was seriously injured.

“An Iveco Rigid truck with one passenger on board was involved in a head-on collision with a range rover vehicle which was towing a trailer with six passengers on board,” said Nyathi.

The injured person was initially admitted at Beitbridge Hospital but has been transferred to United Bulawayo Hospital.

Last week another fatal road accident occurred at the 54km peg along Harare –Masvingo road.

A haulage truck with four occupants side swiped with an excavator with two people on board resulting in both vehicles falling in Mupfure River killing six people.

Nyathi discouraged speeding, adding that road rules should always be respected.