Six PSMAS managers, 38 doctors arrested in anti-corruption blitz

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

Six Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) executive management members and 38 doctors were arrested in 2023 when the ZACC and police conducted investigations into corruption by service providers.

The doctors were arrested on allegations of fraud -accused of overdrawing money from PSMAS using wrong tariff codes and siphoning funds from the medical aid scheme.

The Medical and Dental PrivatePractitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) called the blitz a “witch hunt” on service providers who had stood by PSMAS when others were rejecting their cardholders.

Speaking at an inter-agency breakfast meeting hosted by Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) on Wednesday ZACC commissioner Gabriel Chaibva said the operation was one of the successful ways the anti-graft body was tackling corruption.

Zimbabwe scored a low 24 out of 100 on the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index highlighting the alarming levels of graft across all sectors in the country.

“This rating is a sobering portrayal of corruption levels in the country, it is important for us to critically examine the corruption ecosystem and exert pressure on the developed world to desist from encouraging corruption in developing worlds by allowing the corrupt to stash the proceeds of corruption in their countries.

“Through inter-agency collaboration, we need to retrieve all the funds and assets hidden in foreign lands,” said Chaibva.

He added, “In the past year, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) conducted joint investigations into Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) corruption. This collaboration led to the arrest of six members of the executive management and 38 doctors. This case highlights the power of coordinated action in addressing corruption at all levels.”

Another joint operation by ZACC and ZIMRA led to the recovery of 250 vehicles imported through abuse of the Civil Servants Motor Vehicle Rebate Scheme.

The scheme was introduced in 2019 as an incentive for civil servants with 10 or more years of service to import motor vehicles duty-free but it has since emerged some were importing cars for other people for a fee.

In 2023, over 20 000 civil servants were investigated for corruption involving the abuse vehicle rebate scheme.

“Following a report from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development about the rampant abuse of the scheme, ZACC and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) jointly investigated the Civil Servants Motor Vehicle Rebate Scheme. Although the investigation is ongoing, we have already recovered over 250 vehicles”.