Six-Star Caps United End Winless Run In Style

Caps United finally ended their five-match winless streak in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in style after scoring a massive six goals against a hapless Whawha side at the National Sports Stadium.

Veteran forward William Manondo proved why he remains one of the leading strikers in the domestic premiership after scoring an impressive hattrick while the other goals came from a Rodwell Chinyengetere brace and Diago Makurumidze’s late strike.

The big win was sweet redemption for the Caps United boss Lloyd Chitembwe and his charges after they suffered a humiliating 6-2 defeat to Manica Diamonds in the previous match at Sakubva last Sunday.

Caps United were the complete opposite of the pathetic show they put up in Mutare as they completely dominated their encounter against Whawha to finally

Chinyengetere, who recently joined the Harare giants from FC Platinum opened the floodgates in the 11th minute with a close-range finish before Manondo doubled the lead four minutes before halftime.

Makepekepe continued to dominate with Chinyengetere completing his brace with a screamer from inside the box on 58 minutes before Manondo struck twice in a space of seven minutes to complete his hattrick inside 72 minutes.

Chitembwe even had the luxury of substituting his goal scorers Manondo and Chinyengetere after the fifth goal.

Despite the change Caps United still managed to finish strong with Makurumidze sealing the victory in style by scoring his debut goal for the club three minutes from time to complete an utterly dominant performance.

After finally winning their first match of the season in their sixth attempt, Caps United moved out of the relegation to 10th position on seven points while winless Whawha are bottom of the log on 2 points.

Meanwhile Chicken Inn continued their fine start to the season after defeating ZPC Kariba 2-0 at Luveve to move to the top of the log standings.

Pressure continues to mount for under-fire Highlanders’ boss Mandla Mpofu after Bosso were held to a goalless draw against Tenax at Sakubva.

In fact, it could have been worse for Highlanders as they needed a crucial penalty save from their captain and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda in the second half to avoid succumbing to a second successive loss.

Bosso are now sitting precariously just above the relegation zone, in 14th position on five points

The draw, however, kept them one spot above the red zone with five points.

Castle Lager Premiership Week 6 Results

Saturday: Herentals 1-1 Bulawayo City; Yadah 1-1 Manica Diamonds; FC Platinum 1-0 Harare City; Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Caps United 6-0 Whawha, Cranborne Bullets 1-3 Black Rhinos, Tenax 0-0 Highlanders, Triangle United 1-0 Ngezi Platinum, Chicken Inn 2-0 ZPC Kariba