SL wrap: Chicken Inn drop crucial points

By Sports Reporter

TITLE chasing Premier Soccer League side Chicken Inn wasted a good opportunity to move closer to the summit of the log standings after being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Yadah FC in a league match played at Luveve Stadium on Saturday.

The 2015 champions, who have been blowing hot and cold all season, looked on course to finally ending their three match winless streak when Brett Amidu put the home side ahead with a perfect header in the 21st minute after connecting a cross from left-back Xolani Ndlovu.

Yadah, who are second from bottom on the log standings, however found the equaliser three minutes into the second period through veteran striker Ralph Matema.

The win meant Chicken Inn moved above CAPS United on the log standings due to a superior goal difference as both teams are tied on 31 points from 18 matches, four behind log leaders FC Platinum.

CAPS United and FC Platinum can today capitalise on Chicken Inn’s failure to win on Saturday although they face tricky ties against Highlanders and Triangle respectively.

Yadah are staring relegation as they remain second from bottom on 16 points from 18 matches.

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas blamed their lack of luck on the loss of their top marksman and the league’s current top goal scorer Clive Augusto who left to join South African side Maritzburg.

“Clive was our main source of goals. He is no longer with us. He has gone to Maritzburg. We will have to learn to play without him,” Antipas said.

“Today it was a disappointing result again considering that we were playing against a team like Yadah at home. We played well until we scored that goal and just fell flat. In the second half we were off sorts. Some of our key players were not in it and it looks like we have lost some confidence. We have to pick ourselves up and start doing some positive stuff. It’s two points dropped at home,” he said.

In other matches played on Saturday, Airforce side Chapungu stunned Black Rhinos 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium while Harare City beat Manica Diamonds with a similar scoreline at Rufaro.

Relegation threatened TelOne and Bulawayo Chiefs played out to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Ascot Stadium.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn 1-1 Yadah, Black Rhinos 1-2 Chapungu United, Harare City 1-2 Manica Diamonds, TelOne 2-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Sunday: Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Rufaro), CAPS United v Highlanders (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Dynamos (Colliery), Mushowani v Ngezi Platinum (Trojan), Triangle v FC Platinum (Gibbo)