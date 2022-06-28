Slain 7-year-old, Tapiwa Makore’s trial fails to kick off  

Spread This News

By Paul Katanda

SUSPECTED murderers of Tapiwa Makore Jnr, a 7-year-old Murehwa boy who was killed in 2020 for suspected ritual purposes will now stand trial in October this year after the High Court postponed the hearing at state’s instance.

The trial had been scheduled to commence Monday before high court judge Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa but was moved to a later date with consent from both parties.

Tapiwa’s killers are alleged to be his two uncles, Thanks and Tapiwa Makore Snr.

They are being charged together with Maud Hunidzariria, their neighbour from Nyamutumbu village and a gardener, Tafadzwa Shamba.

The trial will now run from October 3 to 14 this year.

Ten witnesses are lined up to testify.

High court judge, Justice Munangati Manongwa apologised for the delays in the commencement of the trial and told the witnesses they will be refunded the money they used to come to Harare.

“l do apologise that the trial did not start today, the prosecutors who are responsible for this particular case are involved in another trial in court B.

“Make sure you see the clerk of court so that you can get back the money you used to travel to Harare,” said justice Manongwa.

Tapiwa Makore Snr and Hunidzarira who are out of custody were also warned to continue abiding by their bail measures.

The suspects were also to prepare their defence before the trial commences.

Tapiwa Makore was allegedly murdered in cold blood by his uncles in September 2020 in Nyamutumbu village, Murewa in a murder that sent shock waves across the country.

According to one of the alleged killer’s confessions, the boy was drugged and mutilated so that they could sell his body parts to a witch doctor for US$1 500.

The family faced prolonged suffering after enduring over six months without laying his body to rest.

The boy’s head could not be located until the time of his burial.