Slain CCC activist Moreblessing Ali’s family claims Mnangagwa wants to meeting

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) slain activist, Moreblessing Ali’s brother, Washington, has claimed government wants the deceased’s son, Silence, to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Ali was gruesomely murdered, allegedly by a Zanu PF activist Pius Jamba in May this year.

There has been so much controversy surrounding her murder, resulting in the incarceration of firebrand CCC activist and lawmaker Job Sikhala.

Sikhala was assisting Ali’s family after she went missing in May this year until her dismembered body was found dumped in a well at Jamba’s mother’s homestead in Beatrice.

The lawmaker was later arrested and charged for allegedly inciting public violence to avenge Ali’s murder.

Ali’s family vowed that her remains will not be buried until their lawyer was released.

Recently, there was a foiled attempt to bury Ali’s remains without the approval and knowledge of her children, with reports claiming the ruling Zanu PF party was involved.

In an interview with Newzimbabwe.com recently, Washington said his nephew has been receiving calls to go and meet “Mukuru” (Mnangagwa) at the State House.

“Government has been calling us. They are saying ‘Mukuru’ wants Silence to come to the State House. ‘Tell us where you are and we can come and get you’. This is strange,” Washington said.

Ali’s brother alleged State security agents have been disturbingly following every member of the family.

“We are being traumatised by the State as every member of the family has been targeted by state security agents since the demise of Moreblessing. During my sister’s DNA test to positively identify her remains, officials made requests to have a second test.

“Calls were made for another dubious test, which we did not agree to as we suspected the child would be poisoned after events that followed her death,” added Washington.

The brother explained how Ali’s murder had affected the family and vowed her remains would only be buried once Sikhala was free.

He castigated relatives for being used by government to fast track Ali’s burial without the consent of her children (Silence and Nyasha).

“I am deeply traumatised. When her body was eventually found, we had been on Twitter for seven days hoping we would find her alive. We prayed she would come back home alive.

“I remember when l heard the news of her death, there was a protest over her disappearance at the Zimbabwe Embassy in the UK. It was so devastating. I could not control myself. I cried all the way. I sat down at the Embassy entrance.”

Government has however, denied any involvement in any way in Ali’s murder as alleged, dismissing the rumour it was also part of the foiled secret burial early this week.

Acting chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, George Charamba, told Newzimbabwe.com that “…there are so many murder cases happening in the country and why would the state be interested in Ali’s murder case?”