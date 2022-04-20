Sleep at your homes tonight, Mliswa urges men, as census kicks off

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

MASHONALAND West provincial minister Mary Mliswa has urged husbands and men to sleep at their homes tonight to ensure they are captured in the nation’s fifth census that kicks off Wednesday, midnight.

Everyone will be counted based on where they were when enumerators start the process.

The programme, done every 10 years, will start by counting the number of street kids in the country’s urban areas before moving into other areas.

“The census is starting, so from tomorrow everyone must be counted so that we know our exact number as a nation,” said Mliswa.

“This means each one of us must sleep at their home, you will be counted from where you are, and you cannot be counted twice.

“So, each one of us has to sleep at their homes so that your wives do not tell enumerators you are there without knowing where you are.”

The whole process is set to gobble US$85 million and for the first time enumerate people in the diaspora.

According to the last census which was held in 2012 Zimbabwe has a population of around 13 million.

Census is done to count the nation’s population and also attempts to give an estimated number of Zimbabweans in the diaspora to meet the data needs of policy makers.