Sleeping Man Killed, Eaten By Hyenas

By Staff Reporter

A PACK of marauding hyenas Monday dragged a man from his hut in the dead of night before killing and eating him in Chirumhanzu.

Zimbabwe National Parks Authority (Zimparks) communications manager, Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident Tuesday, saying parks rangers were currently tracking the carnivorous animals down.

“It is unfortunate that a Chirumanzu man was killed by hyenas on Monday,” Farawo said.

“He was dragged from his hut while sleeping during the night. His lower body was eaten,” he added saying the vicious predatory animals had also killed six cattle in the same area.

“In a related incident, six beasts have been killed by hyenas in the same area. Zimparks rangers are on the ground tracking down the problem animals with a view to eliminate the hyenas,” said Farawo.

There has been a spike in human-wildlife conflicts in recent years as animals’ natural habitats continue to diminish at an alarming rate, resulting in them encroaching into human populated areas.