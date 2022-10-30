Small scale goat farmers set to reap benefits of tapping into international markets

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Small scale goat farmers are set to benefit from international markets after a newly established goat farm in Kwekwe, Woodland Farm, which seeks to partner local small-scale farmers for its international market thrust.

Rodney Lungu, the farm’s marketing executive, said his organisation was seeking to partner with small scale farmers targeting the international market.

“Woodlands Farm Private Limited is a specialist goat entity. We specialise in primary production, secondary production, tertiary industry as well as quaternary industry along the goat livestock value chains,” he said in an interview.

The farm was eyeing the export market, mainly the United Arab Emirates.

“Zimbabwe sits on a population of between 4,3 to 4,5 million goats according to the Goats Breeders Association of Zimbabwe, with 80% of those goats belonging to small holder farmers. We are calling on small holder farmers to come and join us, partner with us,” he said.

Lungu explained that by partnering with his organisation, small scale farmers would be saved the hustle of statutory requirements when exporting meat to markets abroad.

“We are building an export abattoir that is going to be Halal certified and we also have obtained firm off take markets in the UAE with a demand of about 8 tonnes per week for super and choice meats at around $66,45 to $7 per kg which is the average.

“We are saying the farmer does not have to go through all the stress and hustle. As Woodlands Farm, we are going to take care of that, we are going to take care of legal aspects that are needed for the farmer to be able to export.

“So they can utilise the infrastructure that we have through our abattoir as the markets that we have as well as our ability to meet those legal requirements for us to be able to export,” he said.

Lungu added there was increased demand for goat meat in the Middle East market.

“There is an increase of livestock demand, including goat meat. We offer the small-scale farmers an opportunity for increased markets participation,” he said.

“According to trade map, the global demand for goat meat has increased by over 125% from just US$151 million in 2006 to almost close to $500 million in 2016 and almost close to a billion dollars by 2022.

“So UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar being the largest consumers, the major supply markets for goat meat are Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Australia, China, Sudan, Brazil and India.”

Lungu added; “We also have to make sure to utilise the Muslim market that has been estimated that Muslim demands between 300 000 to 2 million goats annually according to trade map.

“It has been difficult to satisfy these markets at continental level. At local level, goat business had been done on a subsistence scale, so the goat industry needs to go to an organised scale to be able to supply these Muslim markets so that we can penetrate this market with goat meat, supply and grow,” he said.