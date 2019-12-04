Snoop Dogg releasing lullaby album

Channel24

Snoop Dogg is set to release a lullaby album.

The once hardcore rapper has joined forces with California-based company Rockabye Baby to release a collection of baby-friendly versions of his greatest hits.

According to Fader, on this record Snoop Dogg, will rerecord songs like Gin and Juice, Beautiful, and Drop It Like It’s Hot are flipped into bedtime-ready instrumentals.

Earlier this year Matthew McConaughey confessed he accidentally got high with Snoop Dogg that he starred in the film Beach Bum with.