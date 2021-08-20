Snubbed Zapu Honours Own Heroes

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

ZAPU, whose ZIPRA cadres have been denied national hero and heroine status by the Zanu PF government on numerous occasions, has resolved to recognise and honour some of its departed cadres.

The Bulawayo City council-owned Lady Stanley Cemetery, which is reserved for the city’s illustrious citizens, has become a de-facto heroes acre for ZIPRA veterans who have been denied the opportunity by Zanu PF to be buried at the revered national shrine.

The party’s spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said Heroes day commemorations falls within the month of August and the party has found it ideal and befitting to honour veterans and individuals who contributed well to society, especially in the absence of a national hero status announcement by the government.

“As ZAPU, we largely define our ideals by the heroes we choose, ideals such as commitment, bravery, courage, honour and justice. The sooner we understand these ideals, the sooner we, as a country, will truly begin to honour either our combat veterans and other individuals who have contributed to the country’s development,” said Maphosa in an interview.

Maphosa said some of the party’s departed cadres who were honoured include the late Teresia Thaka, one of the pioneers of the party.

Thaka who died last month worked in Zambia together with her late husband and became pivotal in preparations execution and sustenance of the liberation struggle.

The Zapu spokesperson said late veteran journalist Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu was also recognized for his role in the development of the country’s media industry.

Ndlovu who also died last month and was denied the national hero status was instrumental in creating the party’s department of information and publicity. Ndlovu was later sent to the then Soviet Union for both specialised military and leadership training after which he continued his service to the liberation struggle.

Former Highlanders Football Club chairman at Highlanders Football Club Enerst Maphepha Sibanda was also recognised

Following Sibanda’s death two weeks ago, Zanu-PF Bulawayo province requested that he be declared a national hero for his contribution to the football but the request was not granted.

“Maphepha as was affectionately known, was an example of commitment and passion to the game of football as well as sports generally. He contributed immensely to the development of football both as a player and administrator in the process of developing many youngsters into professional players,” said Maphosa.

Both Ndlovu and Sibanda were interred at Lady Stanley cemetery.

Some of the Zapu and ZIPRA heroes who lie at the Cemetery also include Thenjiwe Lesabe and Lookout Makusu.