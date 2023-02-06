‘So humiliating’: Kenya arrests teachers for forcing pupils to simulate sex

Spread This News

By News24.com

Teachers in Kenya were arrested over a video of children simulating a sex act.

Four boys were filmed under a tree.

Social media users expressed anger at the incident.

NAIROBI: Kenyan police said on Thursday that they had arrested six teachers over a viral video of primary school pupils simulating sex as punishment in an incident that caused uproar.

The footage showed four boys in school uniform simulating sexual acts under a tree in the school compound as the teachers watched.

The six are heard chatting in the background of the 29-second clip and bursting into laughter as one shirtless child wipes tears from his face.

Police said the clip “exposing school pupils in an indecent act” was recorded in Nyamache, a rural town, some 300km from the capital Nairobi.

Six teachers – five women and a man – have been arrested and “are assisting in (the) investigation”, police said in a report seen by AFP.

“Other preferable charges” and a report would follow, it added.

The incident sparked fury on social media with many calling for action in the largely conservative, Christian nation.

One user posted on Twitter:

This is so humiliating. Adults need to leave children alone! What even is this???

“This is really the worst that could happen to these kids. Did these teachers think about the trauma they (are) giving these kids?” said another.

Education Minister Ezekiel Machogu said the teachers will face disciplinary action and would be dismissed if found guilty.

According to Kenya’s sexual offences act, a person found guilty of compelling another to engage in an indecent act faces a jail term of not less than five years.